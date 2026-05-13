Amul raises milk prices again, consumers to pay Rs 2 more per litre from May 14

New Delhi:

Leading dairy brand Amul has once again increased milk prices, raising rates by Rs 2 per litre across several of its popular milk products. The revised prices will come into effect from May 14 and will apply to multiple markets across the country where Amul products are sold. The latest increase is expected to put additional pressure on household budgets at a time when families are already dealing with rising food prices and higher living costs.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), in a statement, said it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14".

Why has Amul raised milk prices?

According to information received, the latest price revision has been linked to increasing costs of cattle feed and packaging materials. Dairy companies across India have been facing higher operational expenses in recent months, including transportation and production costs, which industry experts say continue to impact milk prices.

The hike comes months after the previous increase that was implemented on May 1, 2025.

Which Amul milk variants have become costlier?

The price increase will apply to several of Amul’s widely used milk variants, including:

Amul Gold

Amul Taaza

Amul Cow Milk

Amul Buffalo Milk

Amul Slim & Trim

Amul Standard Milk

Amul T-Special

Revised Amul prices

Amul Gold will now cost Rs 70 per litre instead of Rs 68

Amul Buffalo Milk will rise from Rs 74 to Rs 76 per litre

Amul Cow Milk will increase from Rs 58 to Rs 60 per litre

Amul Slim & Trim will now cost Rs 52 instead of Rs 50 per litre

Retail prices of other variants are also expected to increase similarly.

Second price increase in a short span

This is the second major milk price hike by Amul within a relatively short period. Earlier, on May 1, 2025, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets products under the Amul brand, had increased prices by Rs 2 per litre across all major variants.

At that time, the decision came soon after Mother Dairy also raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. Amul has revised milk prices multiple times over the past year. In June last year, the company had increased prices of several milk variants including Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Amul Buffalo and Amul Cow Milk by Rs 2 to Rs 3 per litre.

The repeated increases reflect the growing pressure on the dairy sector due to rising input and supply costs.

Household budgets to feel the impact

Milk remains a daily essential in most Indian households, and repeated price hikes are likely to affect monthly kitchen expenses for families. Tea vendors, restaurants, sweet shops and small businesses that rely heavily on dairy products may also see operating costs rise further.

Consumers may now have to prepare for higher day-to-day spending on basic food items.