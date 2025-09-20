Amul reduces prices of butter, ice cream, ghee and more products following GST cut Amul announces price cuts on over 700 products, including butter, ice cream, and dairy essentials, effective from September 22, 2025, passing on the benefits of GST reduction to consumers.

New Delhi:

In a major move to ease the financial burden on consumers, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the iconic Amul brand, has announced price cuts on over 700 of its product packs. This price reduction, effective from September 22, 2025, comes in response to the recent reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates.

Wide range of products affected

The price cuts span across a broad spectrum of Amul products, including dairy essentials like butter, ghee, UHT milk, and ice cream, as well as bakery items and frozen snacks. Other products such as cheese, paneer, chocolates, malt-based drinks, and peanut spread will also see a reduction in prices. This price revision is a direct benefit of the government's decision to lower GST rates on essential food items.

One notable price cut includes the MRP of Amul butter (100 gm), which has been reduced from Rs 62 to Rs 58. This reduction highlights GCMMF’s commitment to making staple dairy products more affordable for households across India.

Product categories impacted by the price reduction

The new price revisions will apply to various popular Amul products, including:

Butter and Ghee: Key household staples are now more affordable with price reductions.

Ice Cream and Cheese: Amul’s range of frozen products sees price cuts.

Bakery and Frozen Snacks: Amul’s bread, cakes, and potato snacks are now more budget-friendly.

Dairy and Non-Dairy Items: Products like UHT milk, paneer, chocolates, and malt-based drinks benefit from lower prices.

A customer-centric initiative

GCMMF emphasised that the decision to pass on the full benefit of the GST reduction to consumers is in line with its commitment to offering high-quality dairy and food products at competitive prices. By lowering the prices of over 700 products, the cooperative is ensuring that Amul products remain affordable and accessible to a larger audience.

This move is expected to bring significant relief to consumers, particularly families who rely on Amul's wide array of products for their daily needs. The price reduction will help improve household budgets, making premium dairy products and snacks more accessible to a broader segment of the population.

A pipple effect on dairy prices

Amul's price revision follows a similar move by Mother Dairy, which also announced a Rs 2 per litre reduction in milk prices, effective from September 22, 2025. This reduction, part of a larger overhaul of the GST system, also includes cuts in the prices of paneer, butter, cheese, and ice cream.

As the GST rates on a wide range of food items have been lowered, including exemptions for UHT milk and paneer, both Amul and Mother Dairy’s decisions align with the government's effort to make essential food products more affordable for consumers.

With the new prices set to take effect from September 22, 2025, GCMMF’s decision to pass on the GST benefits to consumers is a welcome step towards improving the affordability of essential food items. By lowering the prices of over 700 products, Amul continues to reinforce its reputation for offering premium-quality dairy and food products at accessible rates.