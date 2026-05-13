Maa Inti Bangaaram release date changed: Here's when Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama hit theatres

New Delhi:

The makers of Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have made changes to the film's release timeline. On Wednesday, they announced the updated release date with a new poster featuring the lead actress.

The Telugu action drama was earlier scheduled to release on May 15, 2026. However, it has now been postponed to June 2026. Read on to find out when the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer will release worldwide.

Maa Inti Bangaaram release date changed

Maa Inti Bangaaram is also a comeback film for Samantha Ruth Prabhu after the 2024 series Citadel: Honey Bunny, and her first film following her marriage with Raj Nidimoru, co-director of The Family Man. The film is set to release on June 19, 2026.

Sharing the new release date poster, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "It’s time to pull the trigger #MaaIntiBangaaram in theatres worldwide on JUNE 19, 2026 (sic)." Take a look below:

What is shown in the new Maa Inti Bangaaram release date poster?

The new release date poster of Maa Inti Bangaaram features Samantha Ruth Prabhu dressed in a red sari, holding a double-barrel shotgun across her body, with one hand on the barrel and the other near the trigger.

Maa Inti Bangaaram teaser trailer

The makers dropped the official teaser-trailer of Maa Inti Bangaaram on January 9, 2026. The 1-minute 47-second teaser-trailer gives fans a glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's character. However, the details regarding the film's plot or character was not revealed by the makers so far, but the audience liked the teaser-trailer, calling it "a deadly combination of family emotions and action thriller."

YouTube's logline reads, “This GOLD is BLOODY BOLD #MaaIntiBangaaram #MiBTeaserTrailer (sic)." Have a look at the teaser-trailer below:

Maa Inti Bangaaram production details

For the unversed, this film marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's return to the Telugu film industry in a lead role after the 2023 film Kushi. Apart from playing the lead role, Samantha is also producing the film under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. It is co-produced by her husband and Raj Nidimoru, co-director of The Family Man, along with Himank Duvvuru.

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram teaser-trailer out: Samantha impresses with gunfights, leads edge-of-seat action