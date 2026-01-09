Maa Inti Bangaaram teaser-trailer out: Samantha impresses with gunfights, leads edge-of-seat action thriller The official teaser trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, was released by the makers on Friday, January 9, 2026. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming action film Maa Inti Bangaaram released the teaser trailer on Friday, January 9, 2026. The film is directed by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha's husband and the creator of The Family Man.

Earlier on Thursday, Samantha informed her fans about the teaser trailer release time. She shared a video on her Instagram story, writing, "Exi-ted after watching the teaser. Tomorrow 10 am (sic)." The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and it is edited by Dharmendra Kakarala.

Maa Inti Bangaaram teaser-trailer is out now

YouTube’s logline reads, "This GOLD is BLOODY BOLD #MaaIntiBangaaram #MiBTeaserTrailer (sic)." It’s worth noting that the makers have not revealed any plot or character details from the film so far. Watch the teaser trailer below:

Users have praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in the teaser trailer. One YouTube user commented, "It’s a deadly combination of family emotions and action thriller. I’m sure Maa Inti Bangaaram is going to steal the audience’s heart, and I’m very happy for you, Samantha Madam. I pray for a blockbuster summer for you (sic)."

Another user wrote, "Once a queen, always a queen. Our queen is back to her kingdom. Welcome back (sic)." So far, the teaser has garnered over 12,000 views on YouTube.

Notably, after marking her debut as a producer with the 2025 film, Subham, she married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who also created shows like The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

This is a developing story.