Sony Xperia 1 VIII launched: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM and 48MP triple cameras

New Delhi:

Sony just launched the Xperia 1 VIII, their newest flagship smartphone in the Xperia 1 lineup. This thing’s packed with upgrades; there is a redesigned rear camera module, a top-tier Snapdragon chip, and all kinds of high-end camera tech. Currently, you can pre-order it in Japan, and they are offering several RAM and storage options. Here’s what you get:

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Price and Variants

There are four combinations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: JPY 235,400 (around Rs. 1.43 lakh)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: JPY 251,900 (around Rs. 1.53 lakh)

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: JPY 268,400 (around Rs. 1.63 lakh)

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: JPY 299,200 (around Rs. 1.81 lakh)

The device is available in four colour options: Garnet Red, Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Native Gold.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII: Display and performance

The phone has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HDR playback. Under the hood, you will find Qualcomm’s latest 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage, it’s ready for anything—gaming, multitasking, photography, all of it.

Triple 48MP rear cameras

Sony went all-out with the cameras. The Xperia 1 VIII packs three 48MP sensors on the back:

Main: 48MP primary, 1/1.35-inch CMOS, f/1.9 aperture, up to 48mm focal length

Ultra-wide: 48MP, 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS, f/2.0 aperture, 16mm focal length

Telephoto: 48MP, 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS, f/2.8 aperture, up to 140mm focal length

The telephoto sensor is bigger than before, so you get more detail. For selfies or video calls, there’s a 12MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery and durability

Battery life looks solid, too. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless charging, plus Sony’s gentle charging tech that helps prolong battery health. On the durability front, you get IP65 and IP68 ratings, so it will handle dust and water with no problem.

Sony’s commitment to photography

Sony’s doubling down on photography and multimedia with this model. Between the Zeiss-backed camera tuning, premium build quality, and tonnes of storage, the Xperia 1 VIII stands out as one of their most impressive phones yet. They should announce global availability soon, so keep an eye out.