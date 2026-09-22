Tarang Shakti 2026: F-35, Rafale and F-16 to join Indian fighter jets in mega IAF air exercise

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) second edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti will bring together air forces from eight countries for a major multilateral air exercise at Jodhpur Air Force Station from September 26 to October 12. The United States, France, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate in the exercise, while 32 countries are expected to join as observers.

The IAF has described Tarang Shakti as India’s largest multilateral air exercise. The exercise is aimed at showcasing India’s air power and providing participating forces with a platform to enhance interoperability through joint tactical operations.

US F-35 to make debut at Tarang Shakti

One of the major highlights of this year’s exercise will be the participation of the US Air Force’s F-35 stealth fighter.

The US is expected to deploy six F-35 fighter jets along with two KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft. France will participate with seven Rafale fighters, three A400M transport aircraft and two MRTT aircraft.

The UAE will deploy six F-16 fighter jets and a Global 6000, while Germany will send two A400M aircraft. Australia and Bangladesh will each participate with a C-130 aircraft, while Sri Lanka will deploy a King Air 350.

The F-35 has previously visited India, including its appearance at Aero India 2025. An F-35 had also been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram during an earlier visit.

However, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, said the aircraft’s participation in Tarang Shakti would mark the first time India conducts an exercise involving the F-35 in this manner.

"This is the first time we are conducting an exercise like this," Dixit said.

India to showcase Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI among other fighters

The host country will field several of its frontline air assets during the exercise.

The IAF is expected to deploy Rafale, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, Tejas, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, among other platforms.

The participating aircraft will carry out joint tactical manoeuvres with the visiting air forces during the two-week exercise, providing an opportunity for the participating forces to train together and enhance operational interoperability.

The IAF on Monday teased the upcoming exercise on social media, posting that the second edition would bring global air forces together for “high-octane joint tactical manoeuvres”.

"Stay tuned as elite aviators take to the skies!" the IAF posted on X alongside a short teaser video. Eight countries to participate, 32 to join as observers

The participating foreign air assets expected at Tarang Shakti 2026 include:

United States: Six F-35s and two KC-135 aircraft

France: Seven Rafales, three A400Ms and two MRTTs

United Arab Emirates: Six F-16s and one Global 6000

Germany: Two A400Ms

Australia: One C-130

Bangladesh: One C-130

Sri Lanka: One King Air 350

With India as the host, eight countries will participate with air assets, while 32 other countries are expected to participate as observers.

China and Saudi Arabia are not part of the exercise. Officials said they are handling engagement with the two countries separately.

Focus on interoperability and joint operations

Tarang Shakti is designed to provide participating air forces with experience of operating together in a complex multilateral environment.

The exercise will involve joint tactical manoeuvres and give participating forces an opportunity to exchange operational experience, understand different procedures, and improve interoperability.

The exercise also comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its indigenous aerospace capabilities while expanding operational cooperation with friendly foreign air forces.

AMCA, Tejas Mk1A and India’s fighter programme

India is also developing the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), its indigenous fifth-generation fighter programme.

The Tejas Mk1A remains another key focus of India’s indigenous fighter programme. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said there was strong interest around the aircraft and indicated that issues related to its engine supply had been addressed, although it could take another two to three months for the process to progress.

The exercise will therefore also provide an opportunity for international air forces to observe India’s growing indigenous combat aviation capabilities alongside its imported frontline platforms.

About Tarang Shakti

The first edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti was held in 2024 in two phases, at Sulur in Tamil Nadu and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Fighter aircraft from countries including the UK, Germany and France participated in the maiden edition.

The current IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, who was then the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, flew the indigenous Tejas fighter during the launch of the exercise.

The second edition is now set to return to Jodhpur, bringing together advanced fighter aircraft, transport platforms, aerial refuelling aircraft and other air assets from across the world.

With inputs from Manish Prasad

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