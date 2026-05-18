WhatsApp testing new ‘After Reading’ Disappearing Messages feature on iPhone: How is it beneficial?

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform with billions of users worldwide, is quietly testing a new privacy feature that lets messages vanish right after someone reads them, and this time it is on iPhones. If you are using the iOS beta via TestFlight, you might spot an ‘After reading’ option tucked into WhatsApp’s disappearing messages settings.

How does the new feature work?

Current disappearing messages start the timer as soon as you hit send. But with this feature, the countdown only starts once the recipient actually opens the message. You get to pick how long the message hangs around after it’s read—five minutes, an hour, or twelve hours. Once that timer runs out, WhatsApp wipes the message from the chat.

Unread Messages will be deleted after 24 hours

Simple: If the recipient never opens it, WhatsApp will automatically delete it after 24 hours. No more ancient, sensitive messages lingering in your chats. It’s a straightforward way to keep things private.

Different timers for sender and recipient

Of course, those old timers (24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days) are not going anywhere. This 'After reading' setting does not replace them. It rather gives you an extra option. And you have to turn it on manually, so nobody’s being forced into it.

But there is an extra twist. The sender and recipient might see the message disappear at different times. For the sender, the countdown starts when the message is sent. For the recipient, the clock starts ticking only once they open it. That creates a more flexible system, especially compared to the current one-size-fits-all approach.

Limited Beta rollout underway

Right now, only some iOS beta testers have access, but a few regular users could see it pop up early. No official word yet on when everyone gets it.

Focus on Privacy features continues

Features such as:

Chat lock

Secret codes

View-once media

Screen sharing restrictions

Advanced disappearing messages

If they roll out ‘After reading’ to everyone, it could be considered another step to lock down your chats and put you in control.