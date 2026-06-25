Motorcyclist killed, two injured after bus crashes into several vehicles in Delhi's Nand Nagri

New Delhi:

A 27-year-old motorcyclist lost his life and two others were injured after a bus rammed into multiple vehicles near the Nand Nagri depot area of east Delhi on Thursday, police said. According to officials, the accident took place near the depot, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Police after information about the incident was received. The injured victims were quickly taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital declared one of the injured motorcyclists, identified as Vinit, dead on arrival. Two other victims, Rohit and Suraj, sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Following the accident, police teams, along with crime scene and forensic experts, visited the spot to examine the area. Evidence related to the case was collected as part of the investigation.

Police said legal proceedings are being initiated at Nand Nagri Police Station under the relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

Woman dies after bike taxi skids on Shahdara Flyover in Delhi

Earlier on Monday, a 26-year-old woman lost her life after a bike taxi allegedly skidded on the Shahdara flyover in east Delhi. The victim, identified as Neelam, was a resident of Karawal Nagar. She was travelling to her workplace in the Jhilmil area when the accident took place.

According to police, information was received from GTB Hospital about a woman who had been admitted with serious injuries. During the investigation, officers learnt that Neelam had booked a motorcycle taxi for her daily commute.

Police said the two-wheeler reportedly lost balance and skidded on the flyover, leaving Neelam critically injured. She was immediately taken to hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries.

A case has been registered against the motorcycle rider, Dharamvir, who has since been taken into custody.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash. Further investigation is in progress.

ALSO READ: Chamba accident: Seven killed after vehicle plunges into gorge on Masrund–Hamal road in Himachal