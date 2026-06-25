Powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 rock Venezuela, buildings collapse in Caracas

Caracas:

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela within minutes of each other, causing damage in several areas, triggering tsunami alerts and forcing people to flee buildings in the capital, Caracas. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake measured 7.1 in magnitude. Its epicentre was located off the Caribbean coast, west of the town of Moron, around 168 kilometres west of Caracas. The quake occurred at a depth of 13 kilometres.

Shortly afterwards, a stronger earthquake measuring 7.5 struck the same region. The USGS said the second tremor was centred about 16 kilometres south-west of Moron and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Following the earthquakes, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued tsunami alerts for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

In Caracas, residents rushed out of swaying buildings and gathered on the streets. Many appeared shaken as they witnessed extensive damage, including collapsed walls that exposed furniture inside homes and buildings. Large clouds of dust were also seen rising from two neighbourhoods of the capital, where restaurants and businesses are usually busy.

This was the most powerful earthquake that the nation witnessed in a century. Rescue crews are carrying out a major operation to locate and save victims from a collapsed structure.

Fears are growing that the earthquake may have caused significant casualties, although authorities have not yet released any official figures. The tremor occurred during a national public holiday, when many people were at home taking part in events marking the anniversary of a key military victory in 1821 that led to Venezuela's independence from Spain.

Interior Minister Cabello urges people to stay outdoors

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the earthquakes were felt across several Venezuelan states. He noted that the Altamira district of Caracas had experienced serious damage, with a number of homes and buildings collapsing.

He urged residents to stay outdoors as aftershocks could cause further structural damage.

Cabello also indicated that some people may have been injured in the disaster and appealed to drivers to keep roads clear for ambulances and emergency response teams.

"We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it the most," Cabello said on state television. "Be very careful with children and the elderly; call each other and check that no one has been harmed."

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