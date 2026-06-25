Ranna Ch Dhanna release date out, here's when Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill's film is releasing?

New Delhi:

The wait for Diljit Dosanjh fans is over as the release date of his upcoming Punjabi film Ranna Ch Dhanna has finally been announced. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film also stars Honsla Rakh actors Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in lead roles. The film was initially announced in 2023 and was scheduled for release in 2024, however it was postponed. Now, the official handle of Diljit Dosanjh's team has shared the release date poster of Ranna Ch Dhanna.

As per the details, Ranna Ch Dhanna will hit theatres on June 25, 2027. Notably, the trio Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill previously featured together in the 2021 comedy-drama film Honsla Rakh, which was also directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.

When is Ranna Ch Dhanna releasing?

Ranna Ch Dhanna is set to be released on June 25, 2027. Sharing the official release date announcement poster, Team Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Don't call me doctor, call me Picasso. Ranna Ch Dhanna, 25th June 2027, next Punjabi film. Take a look below."

What's in the Ranna Ch Dhanna release date poster?

In the release date poster, Diljit Dosanjh is seen at the centre dressed as a doctor. He is sitting in a leather chair wearing a white coat, stethoscope and turban. He has heart-shaped sunglasses.

Around him, several women dressed as nurses in retro uniforms of blue, cream, green and burgundy are seen standing and sitting close to him, smiling and looking at him.

Notably, the makers haven't revealed any details about the film's storyline and plot yet.

Ranna Ch Dhanna: About the makers

The Punjabi film, Ranna Ch Dhanna, is produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill and Dharminder Singh under Thind Motion Pictures and Story Time Productions.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 1: Did Naseeruddin Shah-Diljit Dosanjh's film have a good opening?