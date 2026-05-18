ChatGPT can now track spending, investments and bills with new AI-powered finance features

New Delhi:

OpenAI just rolled out a preview of its new personal finance tools for ChatGPT, which only a small group of Pro subscribers in the U.S. can try out. The idea of the new feature is to make people manage things like spending, savings, investments, and financial planning easier for people with the help of AI.

(Image Source : OPENAI WEBSITE)ChatGPT

ChatGPT can now connect to financial accounts

Many users already rely on ChatGPT for money tips, budgeting help, and answers to financial questions. With this update, the chatbot gets smarter—it can actually tailor its advice to you, based on your real financial situation.

Initially, the feature supports more than 12,000 financial institutions across:

Web

iPhone (iOS)

OpenAI is currently using Plaid for secure account integration and plans to add support for Intuit soon.

New finance dashboard added inside ChatGPT

The dashboard offers a real-time overview of:

Investment portfolio

Spending habits

Upcoming payments

Mortgage information

Savings progress

Active subscriptions

The interface has been designed to provide a simplified visual snapshot of personal finances.

Here’s where it gets interesting:

You can now link your financial accounts directly to ChatGPT

Connect your bank accounts

AI pulls in info about your spending, investments, subscriptions, and upcoming bills.

No more repeating the same details every time you ask for help.

Once you have linked your accounts, you will see a new dashboard in ChatGPT. It shows you how you are:

Spending

Upcoming payments

Your investment portfolio

Savings progress

Mortgage info

Active subscriptions in real time

The goal is to make your finances easy to see at a glance.

AI can help with budgeting and financial planning

You can also ask ChatGPT to help you create a budget, check your odds of credit card approval, get a tax estimate, plan out savings goals, keep tabs on monthly expenses, or handle investments. Down the line, you’ll even be able to schedule sessions with local tax experts once Intuit integration lands.

GPT-5.5 thinking powers the feature

These features run on GPT-5.5 Thinking, OpenAI’s top reasoning-focused model. That means you get sharper analysis and more thoughtful recommendations, all personalised to your situation.

Privacy and data control features included

OpenAI says you still have control. Disconnect your accounts anytime, delete your synced info, or erase your finance-related chat history. You can even manage what financial information ChatGPT remembers about you. Plus, any synced data gets wiped from OpenAI’s systems within 30 days if you disconnect.

Features are currently limited to US Pro users

Right now, this new finance experience is only open to a limited group of U.S. ChatGPT Pro users. OpenAI wants to see how people use it before letting everyone in. There’s no word yet on when it’ll launch in India or elsewhere.