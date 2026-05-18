UIDAI launches new Aadhaar App with face authentication and QR sharing: mAadhaar app to be retired

New Delhi:

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is pulling the plug on the mAadhaar app soon, so if you are still using the older app, then here is the right time to switch. The UIDAI just told everyone to move over to the new Aadhaar app, which will bring stronger security and better privacy controls.

The new Aadhaar app is available on both Android and iPhone via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

New Aadhaar app gets advanced security features

For starters, the new Aadhaar app packs lots of upgraded security features. It is built to make life easier and safer for anyone using it. You’ll see things like QR-based Aadhaar sharing, offline identity checks, face authentication, biometric locking (so you decide when your data’s accessible), and the ability to share only what you want. Plus, it works in 13 Indian languages, so accessibility isn't a problem.

Users can share limited Aadhaar information

A big plus is the ‘Selective Share’ tool. Let’s say you need to prove your ID; you do not have to show your entire Aadhaar number. Instead, pick what to share, whether it is your name, photo, age, gender, address, mobile number, or just your Aadhaar status. You even get QR codes you can scan at authorised points for faster checks.

Existing mAadhaar data may not transfer automatically

Worried about someone messing with your biometrics? There is a built-in lock for your fingerprint, face, or iris data. It is a solid move against unauthorised access or identity misuse. But UIDAI did remind everyone: lose your registered phone or your smartphone and you might get locked out of your Aadhaar services for a bit.

Also, your old mAadhaar data will not automatically move over. You will have to set your profile up again from scratch once you download the new app. On the bright side, you can add profiles for up to five family members under one roof.

How to download and register on the new Aadhaar app

Getting started is simple. Here’s what you need to do:

Download the Aadhaar app from your app store. Open it up and choose your preferred language (there are 13 to pick from). Register using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, or another number with some extra verification thrown in. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, then punch in the OTP you’ll get by SMS. Finish up with a quick facial authentication (make sure you’ve got good lighting for this). Set a six-digit password for app security.

Once you are done, you will have digital access to your Aadhaar card and can manage everything Aadhaar-related right from your phone. Easy, safer, and more flexible than before.