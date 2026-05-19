Vivo S60 launch date confirmed: 7200mAh battery, 90W fast charging and 3D fingerprint sensor revealed

New Delhi:

Vivo just set the launch date for its latest S-series phone, the Vivo S60. Mark your calendar for May 29 at 7:30 PM (China time). If you’re in India, that’s 5 PM. The company dropped a bunch of teasers ahead of the event, giving us a first real look at what’s coming.

Let’s start with the design. Vivo’s teaser images show off the phone’s back—it has a rectangular camera module with two lenses and an LED flash. There’s a white colour option with some nice blue accents on the rear, and Vivo says they’re using “unibody cold-carved glass". Translation: it’ll feel fancy and solid in your hand.

Massive 7,200mAh battery confirmed

Now, here is what really stands out: the battery. The S60 is backed by a massive 7,200mAh ‘Blue Ocean’ battery. That’s noticeably bigger than what we saw on last year’s S50, which had a 6,500 mAh cell. To keep things cool, Vivo is rolling out a new thermal management system called “Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0".

There is also ‘Micro Electric Wizard 2.0'; basically, it saves your work if you are about to run out of battery, so you do not lose anything important. Charging should be fast, too, thanks to 90W wired charging over USB Type-C.

Premium features and durability

Build quality gets a real boost here. The S60 has IP68 and IP69 ratings, meaning dust and water are not going to be much of a problem. It’s got dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, an X-linear vibration motor for those who care about haptics, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Vivo says this scanner unlocks the device in just 0.1 seconds. Also, it is the first phone in its segment with this tech built in by default.

Expected focus on battery and user experience

The Vivo S60 is not just about battery life (though that’s definitely the headline). You’re getting fast charging, a slick design, serious water and dust resistance, and high-end security features—all packaged for folks who want flagship-level features without breaking the bank.

We all know more specs, like which processor it’s running, full camera details, and, of course, its price. But they will only be unleashing the full details when Vivo officially launches the new addition on May 29. Till then, stay tuned.