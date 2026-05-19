Google I/O 2026 starts today: How to watch live in India and top announcements expected

New Delhi:

Google I/O 2026 will kick off today, May 19 (2026), and Google is ready to roll out some big news. This is the company’s flagship developer conference, so expect announcements about everything from artificial intelligence to Android, Chrome, and the whole Google software ecosystem.

AI’s the big story this year. Get ready for lots of talk about new Gemini features, Android 17 upgrades, and fresh tools for developers.

Google I/O 2026 Live stream time in India

The keynote presentation will begin at:

10:00 AM PT

10:30 PM IST (India time)

Sundar Pichai will take the stage at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California and kick things off. You can catch the livestream on Google for Developers’ official YouTube channel, whether you are on your phone, laptop, smart TV, or tablet.

And if you’re interested in the developer-focused keynote, that’s at 1:30 PM PT—so 2:00 AM IST for India.

Gemini AI expected to take centre stage

About the announcements, AI is going to be front and centre for this event. Expect big moves in the Gemini AI ecosystem: smarter multimodal models, better AI assistants, and more AI-powered search tools. There are talks about the media generation features and agent-based workflows, too. Google is probably weaving new AI features right into Android, Chrome, Workspace, and its other services.

Android 17 could be officially showcased

Android 17 also gets the spotlight. It’s still in beta, but Google will likely show off a bunch of new stuff: smoother performance, better battery life, faster app switching, and desktop-style multitasking for big screens and foldables. There’s more—they’re upgrading media, with slicker video playback, improved audio, and AI-powered editing built right in.

Chrome browser may get AI features

Google has teased smarter Chrome features: AI-driven browsing help, advanced tab management, faster web performance, and improved APIs for developers. Basically, Chrome’s about to get a lot more useful and productivity-focused.

Developer tools and AI infrastructure updates likely

Developers can expect details on faster AI deployment, upgraded cloud AI infrastructure, robotics research, and new APIs and coding tools. Google wants to help developers build AI-powered apps faster and smarter.

Google I/O 2026 expected to focus on future AI ecosystem

At the end of the day, this year’s I/O is all about Google’s vision for the future—AI everywhere, from smartphones and wearables to the web and productivity apps. And over the next two days, expect the company to double down on Gemini, Android 17, Chrome, and the ecosystem powering everything behind the scenes.