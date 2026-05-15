This Jio recharge offers 28-day validity under Rs 190 with unlimited calling

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has a bunch of low-cost prepaid recharge plans for anyone who is trying to keep their phone bills in budget. One of the plans that has caught the attention of the customer is the Rs 189 recharge. It is one of the most economical recharge plans to keep your Jio SIM active for a month easily without burning a hole in your pocket.

Jio Rs 189 plan: Details

With this recharge plan, users will get:

It is valid for 28 days

It offers unlimited voice calling, pan-India

National roaming for free

It offers 300 free SMS, which is valid for 28 days

2GB total high-speed data for 28 days

The best part of the plan is that there is no daily data limit, and you can use 2GB for 28 days (there is no rollover data). This means that the recharge could not be worth it for heavy internet-using Jio users.

Perfect for secondary SIM users

As mentioned above, this recharge plan is not aimed at heavy internet users. It is more for people who just want to call, send the occasional text, or keep a secondary SIM active.

It can be useful for:

Secondary SIM users

Calling-focused users

Users with low internet usage

Elderly family members

Backup numbers for OTP and banking services

At less than Rs 7 per day, this recharge will keep you connected without breaking the bank.

Complimentary Jio apps also included

You also get some extra perks. The plan includes free access to JioTV and JioCloud, so you can watch live TV channels or back up your stuff to Jio’s cloud storage if you want.

More internet at Rs 199 recharge: Details

If you think that you need more internet, then Jio has a Rs 199 recharge plan. This one is a little different.

This recharge plan lasts for 14 days

You get unlimited calling for 14 days

100 SMS per day

1.5GB of data per day

This plan is considered to be perfect if you are into streaming, browsing or scrolling through social media regularly.

So, if you just need to keep things simple and affordable, the Rs 189 option works. If you burn through data, bump up to the Rs 199 pack for a heavier dose.