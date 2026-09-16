OPPO K14 Lite launched at Rs 16999: 7000mAh battery, 900 nits Display and more: Check offers

New Delhi:

OPPO has just launched the K14 Lite in India, adding another option to its K series lineup. This handset is allabout battery life, smooth screen experience, and no-nonsense daily performance. Also, the big highlight is a massive 7,000mAh battery, a silky 120Hz display, and a Unisoc processor under the hood.

Price and availability

Pricing starts at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage model, and you can pick it up in Stone Brown or Feather Purple. It will be available on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart starting September 16, 2026. If you act fast and use select bank offers, you get a Rs 1,000 instant discount, dropping the price to Rs 15,999.

OPPO is also offering a three-month no-cost EMI, which definitely takes the sting out of the price tag.

7,000mAh battery with long-lasting backup

Talking about the battery, the new K14 Lite is blacked out by a 7,000mAh battery, which claims to deliver all day life to the user. OPPO said that the battery stays healthy too, keeping over 80 per cent of its original capacity even after 1,800 charge cycles. They claim you get nearly 27 hours of YouTube, 30 hours on Google Maps, over 13 hours of PUBG Mobile, and 55+ hours of calls (obviously, your real-day mileage might vary, but those numbers are impressive).

Charging is not blazing fast, but with 15W charging, you will hit roughly 21 per cent in half an hour and a full charge in just under three hours. It even doubles as a power bank for your other gadgets, thanks to reverse wired charging.

Display: 120Hz with 900 nits brightness

It comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate, so everything looks and feels smoother – scrolling, gaming, whatever. Brightness peaks at 900 nits, so you will have no trouble seeing your screen on a sunny day.

Also, there are handy features like Splash Touch, Oily-Hand Touch, and Glove Touch for those moments when you’re using your phone in less-than-ideal conditions.

Processor, RAM and storage

Inside, the K14 Lite runs on a Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor, clocked up to 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of fast UFS 2.2 storage. It has got decent thermal management too, with a graphite cooling area covering up to 13,700mm².

Gamers will like that it supports smooth graphics and a 60FPS high-frame-rate mode in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Cameras and other features

For photography, OPPO keeps it simple and practical with a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP selfie shooter. There are Portrait, Night and Time-Lapse mode, along with a bunch of AI tools like AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 to spice up your photos.

Extra features like Google Lens, Privacy Safe, and Google Gemini make daily life smoother as well.

Design and durability

Design-wise, OPPO gives you its Horizontal Deco design, R-Corner styling, and a Feather Textured Finish, all wrapped up in your choice of Stone Brown or Feather Purple. With an IP64 rating, the K14 Lite shrugs off dust and water splashes, so it stands up to everyday wear and tear.

All in all, the OPPO K14 Lite packs a ton of practical features into a wallet-friendly package, with battery life that just keeps going.

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