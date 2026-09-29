Jio, Airtel, Vi adding more data-free recharge plans: What TRAI's new rules mean?

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has come up with new rules which will give more recharge plan options to mobile users. Mobile users will now get more options to choose from prepaid recharge plans, especially for those users who do not need mobile data.

As per the Telecom Consumers Protection (13th Amendment) Regulations, 2026, which were published on September 22, 2026, it stated that users are looking for more voice-and-SMS-only plans without bundled mobile data from the telecom operators.

This move has been taken to support those users who are not in need of any internet service, using a feature phone. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have been offering several calls and SMS only plan, but they are limited.

What are the new TRAI recharge rules?

Under the new framework, operators must offer a corresponding voice-and-SMS-only option for every validity period of 30 days or less where they already provide a bundled Special Tariff Voucher containing voice, SMS and data.

The voice-and-SMS-only plan must also have an appropriate reduction in tariff compared with the corresponding bundled plan.

TRAI’s main objective is to increase consumer choice for those users who do not need mobile data and are not willing to pay extra. So, choosing a plan without paying for a data allowance will not be an issue.

Monthly recharge option for users

So, the new rule says that the telecom operators will be offering at least one voice-and-SMS-only plan which could be renewed on the same date every month.

If that particular date does not occur in a month, the plan can be renewed on the last day of that month.

Operators must also offer at least one longer-validity voice-and-SMS-only plan to the user who is seeking longer-validity bundled plans to keep their phone running (without use of internet or data).

TRAI has already maintained voice-and-SMS-only packs for a long time, which are prepaid plans providing voice and SMS services without mobile data.

Why has TRAI come up with these changes?

At least one Special Tariff Voucher was rolled out by TRAI that offers voice and SMS only. But after a while, they noticed that customers might need more options; hence, they came up with plans with some extra-long validity periods.

So, on April 7 (2026), the regulator put out the draft 13th Amendment for public feedback, which suggested that telecom players offer different voice-and-SMS-only options to customers with decent validity periods. Once the consultation wrapped up, they published the final amendment on September 22, suggesting that players to bring in more such plans for users’ welfare.

Jio, Airtel and Vi Users: How will the new rule affect them?

Only those users who focus on getting calling and SMS on their phone will get more choices now, too, for prepaid numbers, which will help them to save a lot of money on the recharge, when compared to the actual existing plans.

However, the actual amount that is used to recharge will solely depend on the prices and validity periods which are introduced by individual operators.

Will 28-day plans become 30-day plans?

No! As per the new rules, telecom players do not have to alter the span of their recharges – like the tip to convert all 28-day recharge plans into 30-day plans.

The main focus of this TRAI rule is to give more options to those who do not need mobile data and just want a phone for calling and SMS. So they will get more monthly-renewal choices.

Also, users must not presume that the existing 28-day prepaid recharge plans from leading telecom players will automatically become the calendar-month plans.

For consumers, the key change is greater flexibility in choosing a recharge based on how they actually use their mobile connection.

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