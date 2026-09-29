Nothing Headphone (1) Pro launched with 68-hour battery life and 46dB ANC: Details here

New Delhi:

Nothing, a popular UK brand, has launched its premium Headphone (1) Pro, packed with great hardware for customers. The company has been pushing its audio lineup with a set of over-ear headphones that carry the brand's signature look. The new headphones are claimed to come loaded with new upgrades like triple drivers for each ear, a huge 10-mic ANC system, and a thick glass-and-titanium build, along with longer battery life, which could stretch up to 68 hours (without ANC).

Headphone (1) Pro: All that headphone comes with

Nothing has kept the design of the new headphone from the previous Headphone (1). This time they have made it fancier than before, as it comes with glass panels on the outside and a titanium and aluminium frame inside. It further comes with chunkier ear-cup cushions and a wider headband.

They even claim that the cushions are softer too, making it wearable for a longer span without any trouble.

The headphone comes in two classic colours: Black and White.

It weighs 327 grams, which indeed is not that heavy and might not pressure your head or neck when you wear it for a longer stretch.

The box comes with a padded carrying case.

Audio quality

Talking about the audio, the Headphone (1) Pro comes with a triple-driver setup, that means the bass, mids and treble are dedicated to each speaker. There is 40 mm dynamic driver for low end, backed by a second precision dynamic and a unique xMEMS driver with a silicone diaphragm to handle the highs.

Furthermore, it comes with Dynamic Spatial Audio with head tracking – kind of like keeping the concert or club experience inside your headphones.

It comes with multiple modes which may suit your needs, as you can pick from multiple modes like:

Standard

Live House

Club

Concert Hall

There is also a Metropolis Studio B-inspired mode as well that throws a nod to music pros.

ANC got stronger this time

With 10 microphones, the headphone is capable enough to shield the user from up to 46dB of noise. There is a

Flat EQ switch

Auto-wear detection

Low-latency mode for games

It allows the user to stay connected to 2 devices. This can all happen because of dual-device pairing.

Controls are all tactile, and it has got IP52 splash resistance too- protecting the headphones from rain or sweat.

Longer battery life

The biggest highlight, according to me, is the 1,060 mAh battery, which claims to deliver 30 hours with ANC or up to 68 hours if you turn it off.

User can charge the headphones with USB-C, and it further support quick charge feature.

The company claims the pairing is smooth too as it comes with:

Google Fast Pair

Microsoft Swift Pair

Instant Apple device setup

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