Oppo Find X10 Pro Max confirmed with Dimensity 9600 Pro, 200MP cameras and 8000mAh battery: Date, price, more

New Delhi:

Oppo just dropped some big news about its upcoming flagship, the Find X10 Pro Max. It’s set to be one of the first phones powered by MediaTek’s brand-new Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm N2P process. They have not just teased the internals, either—Oppo showed off the phone’s design, its colour lineup, and camera setup ahead of the China launch. And yes, the Find X10 Pro Max will eventually hit international markets, but Oppo hasn’t shared exactly when that will happen yet.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro brings 2nm architecture

Talking about the processor, the phone comes with a Dimensity 9600 Pro uses TSMC’s N2P process and an all-big-core CPU architecture. The device comes with two C2-Ultra cores running at up to 4.55GHz, backed by 6-more high-performance cores. Oppo claims this chip bumps up overall CPU performance by 17 per cent, and multi-core energy efficiency by as much as 61 per cent over the last generation.

For graphics, there’s the new G2-Ultra NX GPU, supporting advanced ray tracing and smarter graphics through neural processing. Oppo says you’ll see around a 27 per cent jump in graphics performance during heavy use.

Dual NPUs focus on on-device AI

On the AI front, the chip packs dual NPUs. The high-performance NPU boosts large language model prefill speed by 51 per cent, while the Super Efficient NPU cuts power use by 40 per cent. This platform is built to handle AI-heavy tasks, like language inference and computational photography.

Oppo and MediaTek also developed something called the Laminar Flow Engine for this device. In plain terms, it keeps performance and power balanced, cuts app launch times, and speeds up content loading during demanding tasks.

Triple 200MP camera setup

Camera-wise, you get a big, rectangular module on the back with three 200MP lenses, plus sections for the flash and another sensor. Hasselblad’s on board for the camera hardware, and this phone brings in Oppo’s second-gen Danxia colour system.

8,000mAh battery and launch date

There is a huge 8,000mAh battery inside- definitely a highlight for anyone who needs serious battery life. The Find X10 Pro Max launches in China on September 22 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), and comes in Warm Orange, Moon White, and Light Titanium.

Pricing and a global release date are still under wraps, but Oppo should share more details about international availability down the road.

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