5 Things missed out in the latest iPhone 17 series: Details

Apple’s iPhone 17 series comes with many new features like the A19 chip, bigger battery and brighter ProMotion display- to name a few. But with newly added features and upgrades, Apple has also removed or discontinued some familiar features which were seen for years in the predecessor, which were appreciated by the users and were relied on.

Here are five things you will miss if you are planning to upgrade to the latest iPhone.

1. No more iPhone Plus model

For years, Apple has been offering a ‘Plus’ iPhone variant as a mid-tier big-screen option. But with the iPhone 17 launch, Apple has replaced it with the new iPhone Air, which looks like the latest and unique addition from the company. So, in case you were waiting for the Plus variant model, you will not have it this year.

2. Goodbye to physical SIM in global models

Apple is pushing e-SIM-only variants for its latest iPhone models across the markets. While India still retains dual SIM support (nano SIM + e-SIM), many global buyers will lose access to physical SIM slots altogether. This shift signals Apple’s long-term move toward a SIM-less future.

3. Fewer colour variants this time, in standard models

The iPhone 17 standard versions come with limited finishes when compared to the earlier models of previous generations of iPhones (from the 16 series to below).

Popular shades like Purple and Green are gone- this has left fewer vibrant choices for those who love experimenting with design.

4. The end of the charging cable in the box

The iPhone 17 box no longer includes any charging cable in some regions. Apple is doubling down on encouraging users to buy accessories separately. While this is not entirely new, Apple’s push for standalone purchases continues to frustrate many users in India.

5. Single camera on iPhone Air

Apple’s new iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever, but it sacrifices camera hardware. It only carries a single 48MP rear camera, unlike the dual-camera setup seen in past Plus models. For photography lovers, this may feel like a downgrade.

Suggestion for Indian buyers

The iPhone 17 series is powerful and future-ready, but not without compromises. If you loved the Plus model, multiple colour options, or dual-camera flexibility, you may miss them. However, Apple’s focus on thinner design, faster chips, and AI-powered features may still make the upgrade worth it for many.