Apple iPhone Air launched with thinnest ever built, below Rs 1.20 lakh: 5 Biggest highlights Apple has launched the iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever, at just 5.6mm, powered by the advanced A19 Pro chip. Priced at Rs 1,19,900 in India, the iPhone Air combines ultra-slim design, powerful performance, and portability. Here are its five key highlights and how it benefits Indian users.

New Delhi:

Apple iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever, with just 5.6mm, was launched in the global market. The device will be powered by the advanced A19 Pro chip and priced at Rs 1,19,900 in the Indian market. The handset comes with a combination of ultra-slim design, powerful performance, and portability. Here are its five key highlights and how it benefits Indian users.

(Image Source : IPHONE AIR)iPhone Air

5 Highlights of the iPhone Air

1. World’s thinnest iPhone

With just 5.6mm, this is the world’s thinnest iPhone ever seen- making it slimmer than both the iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Its titanium frame and Ceramic Shield 2 provide durability without compromising on weight, ideal for users who prefer sleek and lightweight devices.

2. Powerful A19 Pro chip

Despite being ultra-thin, Apple has not compromised on performance. The iPhone Air runs on the same 3nm A19 Pro processor found in the iPhone 17 Pro series. This ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven Apple Intelligence features for Indian users.

3. ProMotion 6.5-inch display

The iPhone Air comes with a 6.5-inch ProMotion display that offers vibrant visuals and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether it’s streaming cricket matches, binge-watching OTT content, or gaming, Indian users will enjoy a premium visual experience.

4. All-day battery with fast charging

Although Apple has not yet revealed the exact battery capacity, it promises all-day usage. With fast wired and wireless charging support, Indian users can charge quickly, a much-needed feature for those on the go. A new MagSafe battery pack accessory further enhances convenience.

5. Sleek camera with smart features

The iPhone Air sports a 48MP rear camera and a wide front camera with simultaneous recording capability. While not as advanced as the Pro models, it balances portability with practical photography, making it suitable for everyday use and social media creators in India.

How will it benefit the Indian users?

Lightweight for daily commuting: Ideal for people who carry phones during long travel hours.

AI-powered features: Apple Intelligence brings real-time translation, productivity tools, and smarter Siri—useful for Indian students and professionals.

Durability with slim design: IP-rated build with strong materials suits India’s diverse weather conditions.

Competition in India

The iPhone Air enters a competitive space dominated by Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm slim with dual cameras) and OnePlus Open Slim Edition, both offering thin profiles and flagship processors. However, Apple’s brand value, software updates, and ecosystem integration may give it an edge in the Indian premium market.

The iPhone Air will be available for pre-order in India starting September 9 at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant, with sales beginning September 19.