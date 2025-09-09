Will OnePlus cameras suffer without hasselblad? What it means for future phone cameras OnePlus has ended its partnership with Hasselblad, raising questions about the future of its smartphone cameras. The upcoming OnePlus 15 will debut with the new OnePlus DetailMax Engine, marking the company’s move to independent camera technology.

New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the leading names in the smartphone universe, has officially confirmed that its partnership with Hasselblad (A Swedish camera giant) has come to an end. With this announcement, the upcoming OnePlus 15 flagship will not carry the Hasselblad branding- a name that has been supporting the OnePlus cameras for the past few years, and enhancing the photography experience.

The partnership, which started in 2021, was a key move to improve OnePlus’ imaging capabilities and compete with Samsung and Apple in the premium smartphone segment. While the collaboration brought better colour calibration and improved results, it appears OnePlus is now ready to stand on its own.

OnePlus and Hasselblad part ways: Will cameras suffer?

The biggest question for OnePlus fans is whether the camera performance will take a hit without Hasselblad’s expertise.

The company has insisted that it is prepared for this transition. Instead of depending on its external partner, OnePlus is focusing on its in-house imaging system, which has been named as the OnePlus DetailMax Engine.

CEO Pete Lau admitted that the new technology is still in the early stages and requires further fine-tuning, but he also claimed that the initial results are “already promising.” The real test, however, will be whether this new system can match or surpass the standards set during the Hasselblad era.

What to expect from the upcoming OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is expected to debut later this year (timeline unspecified), skipping the number “14” due to cultural reasons. Early leaks suggest a refreshed design with a flatter frame, reminiscent of older OnePlus models.

In terms of performance, the device will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which Qualcomm will launch this month. Another major highlight could be a 7,000mAh+ battery, powered by silicon carbon technology — a significant boost compared to most flagship rivals.

End of an Era, Start of a New Chapter

In a farewell note, OnePlus thanked Hasselblad for its contribution, stating:

“To Hasselblad: thank you for your craft, your trust, and for showing us the heights passion and precision can reach.”

While the end of this chapter raises concerns, OnePlus seems confident that its in-house camera technology will keep its flagships competitive in the global market. The OnePlus 15 will be the first big test of whether the brand can truly stand tall without Hasselblad’s name on its lenses.