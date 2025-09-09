Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' event tonight: How to watch and what’s coming Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ iPhone 17 launch event will be livestreamed tonight at 10:30 PM IST. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3rd Generation, and announce release dates for iOS 26 and other updates.

New Delhi:

Apple is all set to host its much-awaited ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event today, which will certainly bring an end to months of speculation and leaks. The main announcements that everyone is waiting for are the iPhone 17 series launch, but Tim Cook (CEO of Apple ) will be announcing more from the brand, like new Apple Watches, AirPods Pro and major software updates are also on the cards.

The physical event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre based at Cupertino, California, and those from Indian who are keen to tune in to various online options, which will help the brand to connect easily.

How to watch Apple iPhone 17 launch in India?

The keynote address for the Awe Dropping event will start at 10:30 PM IST. Apple will live stream the event across multiple platforms, like:

Apple’s official website

Apple’s YouTube channel

Apple TV app on smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs (both iOS and Android)

This means Apple fans in India can easily watch the entire event online without missing a moment of the action.

What to expect at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event

iPhone 17 lineup

One of the highly expected devices is the handset, and this time, Apple is expected to launch four new models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air (which has been speculated as the slimmest mode,l which could replace the iPhone 16 Plus, and will be flaunted as the thinnest iPhone ever!)

New Apple Watches

Three new smartwatches are likely to be unveiled tonight:

Apple Watch Series 11

Watch Ultra 3

Watch SE 3

These models are expected to bring better health tracking, improved battery life, and performance upgrades.

AirPods Pro 3rd Generation

After three years, Apple is finally set to refresh its AirPods Pro. The company will be launching third-generation AirPods Pro may feature heart-rate monitoring and other advanced upgrades, making them more than just an audio device.

iOS 26 and more

Apple is also expected to announce the release dates for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS updates, which will be rolled out to eligible iPhones, iPads, and Watches in the coming weeks.

Why this event matters for Indian fans

The iPhone launch is always a global spectacle, but this year it’s even more exciting as India continues to be a key market for Apple. With growing interest in premium smartphones, smartwatches, and TWS earbuds, Indian buyers are watching closely for pricing, availability, and features of the iPhone 17 series and other new Apple devices.