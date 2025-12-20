Lalu Yadav undergoes successful eye surgery in Delhi, daughter shares pics from hospital The hospital said that the surgery was completed without complications using advanced ophthalmic techniques and was performed as a day-care procedure. Yadav has been discharged and will continue his recovery at home.

New Delhi:

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a successful cataract and retinal surgery at a private eye hospital in the national capital and is recovering well, the hospital said on Saturday. The procedure was performed at Centre for Sight, New Delhi, under the supervision of Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Medical Director of the Centre for Sight group of eye hospitals.

What did the hospital say?

"Mr Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a planned cataract and retinal procedure, which was completed successfully. He has responded well to the treatment and is expected to have a smooth recovery, subject to routine post-operative care and follow-ups," news agency PTI reported, quoting the statement of the hospital.

The hospital added that the surgery was completed without complications using advanced ophthalmic techniques and was performed as a day-care procedure. Yadav has been discharged and will continue his recovery at home, it said.

Misa Bharti shares pic

An update on Yadav's health was also shared by his daughter Misa Bharti on social media, thanking the medical team and well-wishers for their prayers.

"By the grace of God, my father's cataract surgery was successfully completed at CentreForSight under the skilled leadership of Dr. Mahipal Sachdeva. Heartfelt thanks to the assisting doctors and staff. I seek prayers and blessings from all of you, well-wishers, for his speedy recovery," said Bharti.

Lalu Yadav, 77, is currently out on bail in fodder scam cases.

Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant surgery

Lalu Prasad Yadav had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in December 2022 in Singapore, with his daughter Rohini Acharya donating her kidney. Since the transplant, the RJD chief has been regularly visiting Delhi for medical check-ups. While his overall health has shown improvement, he continues to face age-related health issues.

