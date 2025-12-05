Rohini Acharya shares picture with Lalu Yadav clicked shortly before his kidney transplant surgery A feud erupted in the Lalu family after the Mahagathbandhan’s humiliating defeat in the Bihar assembly polls, as Rohini sought accountability for the party's poor performance. She had a heated argument with her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, after attributing the defeat to party leader Sanjay Yadav.

Patna:

Veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Monday shared a picture with the RJD supremo, which was clicked shortly before the latter underwent kidney transplant surgery. Acharya shared the heartwarming picture to mark three years since Lalu Yadav’s surgery. The photo captures the father-daughter duo smiling joyfully.

"This photo was taken on December 5, 2022 at 7:37 am, just before the surgery began. Today marks 3 years since then. I pray to God that my father, who is like a deity to me, lives to see my age," she wrote in Hindi on Facebook.

Earlier, Rohini said she was “cursed” for giving her father a “dirty kidney”. She claimed she had now been left feeling “orphaned”. She advised married women not to risk their own lives for their fathers if there is a son in the family. Rohini said that she hoped no family would ever witness a daughter enduring what she has faced.

Lalu family pandemonium

A feud erupted in the Lalu family after the Mahagathbandhan’s humiliating defeat in the Bihar assembly polls, as Rohini sought accountability for the party's poor performance. She had a heated argument with her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, after attributing the defeat to party leader Sanjay Yadav, who is Tejashwi’s close aide.

Rohini was spotted at the airport fuming and asserting that she was snapping all ties with her family and party. She blamed her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and two of his close associates—RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, for the party’s defeat in the Bihar elections. She also claimed that a slipper was hurled at her when she brought up the issue and sought accountability.

Rohini Acharya fumes over eviction notice to Rabri Devi

Earlier, Rohini Acharya slammed Nitish Kumar’s government after her mother Rabri Devi was asked to vacate the government bungalow allocated to her. She said the new government’s priority was only to ‘disrespect’ Lalu Yadav.