Former India cricketer predicts Pakistan will make U-turn on boycott stance vs India in T20 World Cup The Pakistan government has denied its cricket team permission to play against India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Pakistan will make a U-turn on its decision and end up facing India eventually on the said date.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has predicted that Pakistan will make a U-turn on its boycott stance against India in T20 World Cup and end up playing the marquee clash on February 15. The Government of Pakistan has denied its cricket team permission to play against the arch-rivals in the mega event, while permitting them to feature in the T20 World Cup. However, the ICC has called out Pakistan's selective participation despite signing the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) and has also warned them of significant implications in terms of revenue in case of a boycott.

While the standoff continues with only 11 days to go for the match between India and Pakistan, Ashwin is confident that the situation will be resolved, stating that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not only face backlash from the full member nations, it will also have to suffer a major financial loss. Ashwin also warned Pakistan that the ICC can also revoke the NOCs of foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"100 per cent the match will happen. I think Pakistan will backtrack over the next four to five days. I want to see the encounter as well. They can face financial losses. The broadcasters will lose a lot of money, so there has to be a compromise. All the members will face losses, and they will say in the ICC meeting that because of Pakistan, we are facing these losses. In the PSL, the players might not be given the NOCs," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

Ashwin points out at hybrid model in place for T20 World Cup

Ravi Ashwin also pointed out that the hybrid model is also in place for the T20 World Cup as per the agreement between the ICC, PCB and the BCCI and that refusing to play a specific opponent was not acceptable. "Pakistan and India will be playing at a neutral venue, so the issue of the venue is not there. To say that I will not play against a particular opponent is not acceptable. I hope better sense prevails and these matches take place," he added.

For the unversed, Pakistan will start their campaign on the opening day of the World Cup against the Netherlands at 11 AM on February 7. They will also be in action today in their only warm-up game against Ireland at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

