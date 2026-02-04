T20 World Cup warm-up schedule: India, Pakistan in action today ahead of tournament amid boycott row As many as 20 teams are gearing up for the T20 World Cup with warm-up matches. India and Pakistan will be in action today as four matches are set to take place from 1 PM. The arch-rivals have made the headlines due to boycott row by Pakistan. Can they focus on cricket?

New Delhi:

Preparations for the T20 World Cup are in full swing as 20 teams are gearing up for the tournament with warm-up matches. It will be an action-packed day today as four warm-up matches will be played and India and Pakistan will be in action in two different matches. India are scheduled to lock horns against South Africa from 7 PM, while Pakistan will be challenged by Ireland with the match scheduled to take place at 5 PM IST.

Conditions are not ideal for both teams to take the field as Pakistan have already confirmed that they are boycotting the match against the arch-rivals, scheduled on February 15 in Colombo. The government of Pakistan has denied them permission to face India in the mega event and the controversy continues to embroil off the field.

It will be important for them to focus on cricket and get ready for their respective opening matches amid uncertainty around the clash on February 15. As far as their warm-up matches are concerned, India will take the field against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Ireland will lock horns at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Which four teams will be in action in the other two warm-up matches?

Namibia and Scotland will be up against each other from 1 PM IST, while Afghanistan will face the West Indies from 3 PM IST. Both matches will be played at the different grounds of the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Notably, these are the only set of warm-ups for teams like India, South Africa and the West Indies. They will next be in action in the tournament proper that is scheduled to start from February 7.

As for Afghanistan, they defeated Scotland in their opening warm-up clash comfortably by 61 runs. They defended 184 runs, restricting Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament in the last minute, to just 123 runs.

T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches schedule today

Namibia vs Scotland - 1 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies - 3 PM

Ireland vs Pakistan - 5 PM

India vs South Africa - 7 PM

