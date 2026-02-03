IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up live streaming: When and where to watch clash in India? IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up live streaming: India and South Africa will hit the ground one final time before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7. The two teams will take on each other in Navi Mumbai for the practice game. Here are the live streaming details of the clash.

New Delhi:

India and South Africa are gearing up to face each other in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on Wednesday, February 4, as they gear up for the global showpiece.

India, the defending champions, fielded their A team for the warm-up clash against the USA on February 2, while the Proteas side will be playing in their first and only practice match before the tournament kicks off from February 7 onwards.

India and South Africa had played in a five-match T20I series in December 2025 at the former's home, as the Proteas had got the know-how of what conditions would be on offer. That squad was nearly the same as the one South Africa, the 2024 runners-up to India, are going with in this World Cup, with only a handful of changes.

This game will provide one final chance for the teams to fine-tune their final preparations before hitting the ground for their respective league stage matches. India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, USA, the Netherlands and the USA. Notably, the Proteas find themselves in a pretty difficult Group D, which also features the likes of Afghanistan, New Zealand, UAE and Canada.

But first, the warm-up between India and South Africa. Here are the live-streaming details for the warm-up fixture between India and South Africa.

When will the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match take place?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be played on Wednesday, February 4.

At what time will the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match begin?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match being played?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on TV in India?

The live telecast for the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on TV online in India?

The live streaming for the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav