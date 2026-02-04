PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup warm-up: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live on TV and stream online? Pakistan head into the T20 World Cup amid boycott controversy, with the team skipping the India match but yet to inform the ICC formally. They face Ireland in a warm-up on February 4, while Ireland aim to spring an early surprise after beating UAE.

Colombo:

Pakistan have been an extremely vocal team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. They initially threatened to boycott the entire tournament before the Pakistan government confirmed that the players would not take the field in the clash against India on February 15. However, PCB is yet to write to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the same. However, looking at the development and social media posts, the ICC officials reached out to PCB and informed them about the consequences.

In the meantime, the Salman Ali Agha-led side has travelled to Sri Lanka for the marquee tournament. They are scheduled to play a warm-up game against Ireland on February 4 to assess the conditions that will host the majority of their matches in the competition. The Men in Green recently whitewashed Australia in the three-match T20I series and the team will carry the confidence.

Ireland, on the other hand, defeated UAE in the recently concluded two-match T20I series. Both their batting and bowling units have done a commendable job in the series, but playing against another full-member nation will be a different challenge. Especially if the surface favours the spinners. However, if any team in the history of World Cups can stun an opponent, it has always been Ireland. Now, even though the tournament hasn’t kicked off yet, the Paul Stirling-led side will be hoping to start the season with a bang.

T20 World Cup 2026 warm-ups Broadcast Details

When to watch Pakistan vs Ireland in T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match?

Pakistan vs Ireland will be played on Wednesday, February 4.

At what time does Pakistan vs Ireland begin?

The Pakistan vs Ireland match will begin at 05:00 PM IST.

Where is Pakistan vs Ireland being held?

The Pakistan vs Ireland match will be played in Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, Colombo.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs Ireland on TV in India?

Pakistan vs Ireland won’t be broadcast live on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs Ireland online in India?

Indians can watch Pakistan vs Ireland live on JioStar.