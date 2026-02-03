T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasters plan to move to court if Pakistan boycotts India game The ICC has warned Pakistan of possible legal action and loss of its USD 35 million revenue share if it boycotts the February 15 India match. Pakistan has confirmed the boycott as a protest over Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland.

New Delhi:

The ICC has cautioned Pakistan that a boycott of the February 15 match against India in Colombo could expose the board to legal action from the host broadcaster. Pakistan’s government has already confirmed on X that the team will not play the fixture, stating the decision is a protest in support of Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland for the tournament.

According to a PTI report, the ICC may withhold Pakistan’s full annual revenue share of approximately USD 35 million and instead use that amount to compensate broadcasters. A PCB source said chairman Mohsin Naqvi had consulted the board’s legal team before updating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the matter last week, but the board is now preparing for potentially severe repercussions.

As per reports, the Pakistan board have already held multiple meetings with their legal team about the consequences. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has also spoken to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the same and they are interestingly ready to suffer consequences, if any.

“If Pakistan doesn't relent and play against India, not only will they face financial penalties, perhaps a lawsuit from broadcasters but also any efforts to go to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) are likely to fail,” a PCB source told PTI.

“The PCB might face problems regardless of their government directive to not play India as they are playing all their matches at a neutral venue (Sri Lanka) as per their wishes and not in India," another PCB source said.

“Secondly, while the Indian government has not given permission to its team to play in Pakistan, it has not stopped them from playing against Pakistan at neutral venues in Asia Cup or ICC events even after the May conflict," the board source, who tracks Naqvi closely, added.

Why is it a major breach of contract?

When ICC signed their broadcasting deal with JioStar, the host broadcaster, they were promised India vs Pakistan games and the payment was made based on that. Hence, the source noted that they are well within their right to take the matter to the court over a major breach of contract.

“So the broadcaster will be within its rights to take the PCB and ICC to court over a major breach of the contract,” the source added.