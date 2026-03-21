After US military's F-35, Iran claims shooting down Israeli fighter jet

Tehran:

Iran's military has claimed that it targeted an Israeli fighter jet on Saturday, a day after reports of an alleged attempt to shoot down a US F-35 Lightning II, amid escalating tensions in the region.

According to a report by Tehran Times, Israel acknowledged that one of its fighter aircraft came under attack while operating over Iran. The Israeli military said the jet was targeted by a surface to air missile during the mission, though it did not specify the type of aircraft involved.

As reported by The Times of Israel, the Israeli Air Force confirmed that the aircraft encountered anti aircraft fire while flying over Iranian airspace. The Israel Defense Forces said the missile was launched towards the jet, but the crew followed standard procedures, avoided the threat, and completed the mission without any damage.

Reports added that the pilot came close to being hit, but managed to evade the missile due to quick response and professional handling. While no losses have been reported, the incident highlights the continued risks faced by Israeli aircraft operating against Iran’s air defence systems.

Iran's nuclear facility twice as war enters fourth week

Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was hit in an airstrike on Saturday, an Iranian state affiliated news agency reported, adding that no radiation leakage had been detected. The development came as Israel Katz warned that attacks on Iran would intensify as the conflict in West Asia entered its fourth week.

In a video statement, Katz said the “intensity of attacks” by Israel and the United States against Iran’s leadership would “increase significantly” in the coming week.

His remarks came shortly after fragments from an Iranian missile struck an empty kindergarten near Tel Aviv. Israeli military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani shared a video of the site on X, confirming that no casualties were reported as the building was unoccupied at the time.

Residents in Tehran reported heavy overnight airstrikes continuing into the morning. In Baghdad, a drone strike hit the intelligence service headquarters, killing one officer. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said on Friday that he was considering “winding down” US military operations in the region, even as Washington deployed three additional amphibious assault ships and around 2,500 more Marines.

Trump’s remarks followed an Iranian threat to target recreational and tourist sites worldwide, further escalating tensions.

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