RCB predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Defending champions can drop Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Yash Dayal

Bengaluru:

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After last year’s June 4 mishap, which saw 11 people, including children, lose their lives during RCB’s trophy parade, the stadium was closed for any competitive game. It means the surface at the Chinnaswamy will be extremely fresh and produce competitive contests.

When it comes to RCB, they have retained their core and added some star power in the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy and Jordan Cox. They have also invested in the youth, signing Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chauhan and Mangesh Yadav. Out of which, Mangest is in the reckoning to feature in the playing XI, replacing Yash Dayal.

The India pacer is yet to join the RCB camp due to ongoing legal cases against him. His newly-wedded wife recently shared a clip of Dayal practising in the nets, but it’s still unclear when or if the cricketer will join the RCB camp this season.

His absence, however, won’t bother the team as much. They have a settled unit and have fine-tuned it in the auction, which makes the Rajat Patidar-led side one of the title contenders again. They have a perfect blend of youth and experience in the middle and would be gunning to kick off the season with a win.

How can RCB line up in IPL 2026?

Meanwhile, the centre of attention is once again Virat Kohli. The former India captain retired from the T20Is in 2024 and has played very limited white-ball cricket since, but in the little he has played, Kohli has proved his mettle. He will once again be opening the batting alongside England international Phil Salt, who struggled to get going in the T20 World Cup. However, a player of his calibre is only expected to return to form soon.

Devdutt Padikkal, who had an impressive domestic season, could bat at number three. Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma are expected to bat at numbers four and five, respectively, while Tim David will be in charge of the finishing. Krunal Pandya, who can float in the middle order, can bat at number seven.

Josh Hazlewood, who is set to miss the first few games, will be replaced by Jacob Duffy at eight, followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam Dar at nine and ten, respectively. Suyash Sharma could be the sole spinner.

Jacob Bethell or Venkatesh could feature as an Impact Player. Among bowlers, Magnesh could come in.

RCB’s Predicted Playing XI - Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Batting Impact Player - Venkatesh Iyer/Jacob Bethell

Bowling Impact Player - Mangesh Yada