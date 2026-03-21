Advertisement
  1. News
  2. North East
  3. Assam
  4. Congress to forge alliance with five parties for Assam polls, will contest on 100 seats: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress to forge alliance with five parties for Assam polls, will contest on 100 seats: Gaurav Gogoi

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Assam assembly elections 2026: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has said that his party will contest the assembly polls in the northeast state in an alliance with five parties. He further stated that the grand old party will field candidates on 100 seats.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi during a press conference/ file photo
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi during a press conference/ file photo Image Source : ANI
Guwahati:

Congress party's Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi said on Saturday that the grand old party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the northeast state in an alliance with five parties. He further stated that the Congress will field candidates on 100 of the 126 assembly constituencies, hoping that the six-party alliance will end the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in Assam. 

Gogoi, a three-time MP who is contesting the elections from the Jorhat assembly constituency, made the remarks while speaking to news agency ANI.

"There is an alliance of six opposition parties in Assam - Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. Assam Congress will field its candidates in 100 seats... We are hopeful that the anti-BJP votes will not get divided and we will remove the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government," Gogoi, who is also Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, said.

Till now, the Congress has released four lists, declaring 94 of its candidates. It has fielded three-time MLA Debabrata Saikia from the Nazira constituency, Jayanta Borah from Biswanath, Ripun Bora from Barchalla, and Mira Borthakur Goswami from Dispur.  

In addition, the party has also fielded Indraneel Pegu from the Majuli seat, Abdul Khaleque from Mandia, Rakibuddin Ahmed from Dimoria, Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong, Bidisha Neog from Jalukbari, Joy Prakash Das from Nowboicha, and Gyandip Mohan from Mahmora. 

The Congress was once a formidable force in Assam under Gogoi's father Tarun Gogoi's leadership. However, it lost the power in 2016 when the BJP gained a majority for the first time in Assam. Back then, the Congress had won just 26 seats. In the 2021 elections, the party had marginally improved its tally to 29, though. 

Elections to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry. The candidates, on the other hand, can file their nominations till March 23.

All on Assam elections 2026
Assam Elections: Congress releases fourth list of seven candidates, keeps 11 seats for Raijor Dal
TMC releases its first list of 17 candidates for Assam Assembly polls, fields Jiten Nag from Digboi
Assam Polls: Prateek Bordoloi declines to contest on Congress ticket from Margherita after father joins BJP

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Assam Section
Assam Assembly Assam Assembly Election Assam Assembly Election 2026 Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Congress Gaurav Gogoi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\