Assam Polls: Prateek Bordoloi declines to contest on Congress ticket from Margherita after father joins BJP

Guwahati:

A day after Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his son Prateek Bordoloi pulled out of the contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Margherita constituency on Thursday. The young leader, who was fielded by the Congress party, said the situation was no longer conducive for him to remain in the fray. Notably, His decision has added a fresh twist to the political conversations unfolding in Upper Assam.

In his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek Bordoloi said he chose to step aside to ensure clarity and maintain the trust of voters and grassroots workers. He wrote that the people of Margherita and committed Congress workers needed a candidate whose position was clear and stable at a crucial moment for the party. His exit has now opened up a vacancy that the Congress will need to fill as election momentum picks up across the state.

What did Pradyut Bordoloi write in the letter?

"In the present circumstances, following my father's decision to join another political party, I feel it would not be appropriate for me to continue as a candidate. I believe that the people of Margherita and the countless dedicated Congress workers deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party's candidate. It would be unfair to them if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party's position," Bordoloi wrote in the letter.

"My decision is guided purely by my respect for the organisation and my desire to uphold the values and discipline of the Congress party. However, I wish to reiterate that my faith in the ideals of the Congress remains unwavering. I will continue to work for the party and for the development of Margherita in whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate," he added.

Assam Assembly elections

It is to be noted here that the Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam on April 9 to elect 126 members of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 4. The tenure of Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 20.

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