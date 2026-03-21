Assam Elections: Congress releases fourth list of seven candidates, keeps 11 seats for Raijor Dal

New Delhi:

Congress on Friday released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. This list includes seven new names, taking the total number of declared candidates to 94 so far. The selections were finalised by the party’s Central Election Committee for the 126-member Assembly.

Assam Elections: Candidates named in the list

The newly announced candidates include:

Bidisha Neog (Jalukbari) Rohit Pariga (Tangla) Jayanta Borah (Biswanath) Joy Prakash Das (Nowboicha) Gyandip Mohan (Mahmora) Pran Kurmi (Titabor) Rahul Roy (Hailakandi)

The Congress has also kept seats aside for its alliance partners. It has reserved 11 seats for Raijor Dal, while 15 seats have been allocated to other allies. The constituencies offered to Raijor Dal include Manas, Jalgaon, Kaliabor, Tezpur, Sibsagar, Mariani, and Bokakhat, among others. Talks with the party are still ongoing.

Before this, the Congress had released three lists of candidates. The first list came out on March 3 with 42 names, followed by a second list of 23 candidates and a third list of 22 candidates. Some of the earlier candidates included sitting MLAs and senior leaders, showing the party’s effort to balance experience with new faces.

This coalition includes parties like the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Assam Jatiya Parishad, and CPI (ML) Liberation.