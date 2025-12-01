Lalu Yadav's new 'mansion' in Patna almost ready: Location, design and more | Video A video of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's new bungalow in Patna has surfaced. Construction on the bungalow is almost complete, and interior work is now underway.

Patna:

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's new bungalow in Patna is nearing completion, with construction progressing quickly. Once finished, Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi are expected to shift into the residence. A video of the property has also surfaced, showcasing its grandeur.

Location of the bungalow

Lalu Yadav's new bungalow is being constructed in the Mahuabagh area of ​​Danapur, Patna. The residence is almost complete, and interior work is currently underway. The house has been under construction for the past one and a half years. The site is off-limits to media and outsiders.

Key features of the bungalow

Reports suggest that Lalu Yadav's private home resembles a grand mansion. Both Lalu and Rabri Devi have frequently inspected the construction.

For security reasons, a strong boundary wall 10 to 15 feet high has been built around the building. This mansion is a topic of discussion among the people living nearby. The building's design and architecture attract the attention of passersby.

Spacious layout and modern facilities

The entire complex of this bungalow is open, secure, and equipped with modern amenities. The bungalow features 8 large bedrooms, a spacious drawing hall, a guest room, a prayer room, a family lounge, and separate staff quarters.

A large green zone and a beautiful garden are also being developed around the building. Parking facilities have also been provided.

Following the order to vacate the government bungalow at 10 Circular Road, it is expected that Lalu Yadav may move into this private residence instead of shifting to another government house at 39 Hardinge Road. However, a few finishing tasks, particularly interior work, are still pending and may take a few more months.

