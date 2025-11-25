Rabri Devi asked by Bihar govt to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow in Patna, this will be her new residence The state’s Building Construction Department has now allotted Rabri Devi a new government residence, identified as Central Pool House Number 39 on Harding Road.

Patna:

In a development that carries considerable significance for one of Bihar’s most prominent political families, former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, has been instructed to vacate her long-standing residence at 10, Circular Road. This bungalow, which the Lalu Prasad family has used as both a political base and a family home, has been in their possession for nearly twenty years, and the directive marks a notable change in their long-established living arrangement.

Rabi Devi's bungalow to be reallocated

The state’s Building Construction Department has now allotted Rabri Devi a new government residence, identified as Central Pool House Number 39 on Harding Road. The allotment letter was issued by Shiv Ranjan, Joint Secretary cum Estate Officer, and forms part of a broader and ongoing administrative exercise that includes assigning houses to the recently sworn-in ministers of the NDA government.

Officials explained that Rabri Devi’s current role as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council entitles her to a different category of official accommodation, and this change in entitlement has prompted the shift in her allotted residence.

Lalu Yadav's family to move out of long-time home

The directive requires Rabri Devi to surrender the 10 Circular Road property, which had originally been allotted to her in her capacity as a former Chief Minister. Over more than two decades, the residence has served not only as a family home but also as a central political space for the Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi household. The bungalow has hosted significant party meetings, key decision-making sessions, visiting political figures and frequent media interactions, making it a familiar landmark in Bihar’s political landscape. With the new order taking effect, the family will begin the process of shifting to the Harding Road residence once the transition formally commences.

Bihar cabinet takes key decision

The move coincides with increased administrative activity under the newly formed NDA government in Bihar, which has been pushing forward with several decisions following the expansion of the Nitish Kumar cabinet. Soon after the new ministers assumed office, the Building Construction Department initiated the reassignment of official residences in accordance with established government protocol and entitlement rules, and the reallocation of Rabri Devi’s quarters forms part of this larger administrative restructuring.

