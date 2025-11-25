1 crore jobs, new tech hub: Nitish Kumar's cabinet takes big decisions in first meeting since Bihar win Nitish Kumar's cabinet chaired its first meeting since winning the Bihar elections 2025. During the meeting, the cabinet made some major decisions, including providing one crore jobs to the state's youth and making Bihar a 'tech hub of eastern India'.

New Delhi:

Nitish Kumar's Cabinet on Tuesday held its first meeting after winning the assembly elections in Bihar. The cabinet decided to provide one crore jobs to the state's youth over the next five years and vowed to make the state a 'tech hub of eastern India'.

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit addressed the reporters after the meeting, which was chaired by CM Nitish Kumar. The secretary stated that the key discussion points during the meeting were the widespread employment generation and industrial development.

"A defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city, and fitness city will be established to make Bihar a 'tech hub' of eastern India," he said. Amrit said that under the new-age economy, Bihar will be developed as "a back-end hub and global workplace over the next five years". He also revealed that dedicated committees have been formed to achieve these targets.

"A committee has also been formed to prepare plans for employment-oriented initiatives in the start-up domain to ensure livelihood opportunities for the talented, young entrepreneurs of the state," he said. During the meeting, an Artificial Intelligence Mission was also approved by the council of ministers to make Bihar a leading state in the AI domain, he said.

The government has revealed plans to launch greenfield township projects in eleven cities, which include nine divisional towns as well as Sonepur and Sitamarhi. The chief secretary also announced that nine shuttered sugar mills will be revived, and 25 new mills will be established.

Meanwhile, Nitish opened up on the target of the new age economy in Bihar. "After the formation of the new government, we have swiftly started working to promote industries in the state and create more employment opportunities. To accelerate the pace of development in the changing Bihar, we have set the goal of building a New Age Economy based on technology and service innovations in Bihar. To achieve this goal, we will seek suggestions from leading entrepreneurs with connections to Bihar and develop policies and plans accordingly. Additionally, with the collaboration of key departments, renowned economists, and experts, a detailed action plan will be created to establish Bihar as a 'Global Back-End Hub' and 'Global Workplace'," he said.