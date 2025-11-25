Rohini Acharya slams Nitish Kumar over eviction notice to Rabri Devi: 'Priority is to disrespect Lalu Yadav' The Bihar government has served an eviction notice to former CM Rabri Devi to vacate her 10, Circular Road bungalow and shift to a new house allotted to her on the Harding Road in Patna.

Patna:

In a significant move just hours after the first meeting of the Bihar Cabinet, led by Nitish Kumar, former chief minister Rabri Devi on Tuesday was ordered to vacate her current government residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna, which has been a long-standing residence of Lalu Yadav's family in the state.

The Bihar government has issued a directive to reclaim the bungalow located at 10 Circular Road. In its place, Rabri Devi has been allotted a different official residence. The decision has sparked anger from Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya.

Rohini Acharya slams Bihar government, says government should respect Lalu’s stature

Reacting on Facebook, Rohini Acharya shared a copy of the government order and criticised the decision.

She wrote that the so-called good governance model prioritises insulting Lalu Prasad Yadav, whom she described as a leader admired by millions. She added that although the government may remove him from his home, it cannot remove him from the hearts of the people of Bihar. She further said that if not for his health, the government should at least respect Lalu’s political stature.

New bungalow allotted to Rabri Devi

The state has taken back the iconic bungalow at 10 Circular Road, which for years served as a political hub for the Lalu Prasad Yadav family. Rabri Devi has now been allotted Central Pool House number 39 on Harding Road in Patna.

Tej Pratap Yadav's government residence also reclaimed

Rohini's younger Tej Pratap Yadav, had been allotted the bungalow at 26 M Strand Road. Under the new order, this residence has now been assigned to Lokendra Kumar Roshan, who has become a minister in the new government. Tej Pratap Yadav had been serving as an MLA but lost in the recent election.

