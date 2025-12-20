PM Modi inaugurates new terminal of Guwahati airport, largest in Northeast | WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal at Guwahati's LGBIA, designed to handle over 13 million passengers annually. Built under a Rs 5,000 crore project, the airport is set to emerge as a major aviation hub for Northeast India and a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Guwahati:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new integrated terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a major leap for civil aviation in the Northeast. The state-of-the-art Terminal 2 has been designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually which is expected to significantly enhance capacity and passenger experience.

The Prime Minister toured the sprawling new terminal, which has been built at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. Officials said the overall project outlay stands at Rs 5,000 crore, with Rs 1,000 crore allocated specifically for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities. The MRO infrastructure is expected to strengthen the region’s aviation ecosystem and generate skilled employment.

Gateway to northeast India and southeast Asia

Authorities said the upgraded airport is being developed as a key aviation hub for Northeast India and a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia. With improved connectivity and modern infrastructure, the facility is expected to boost tourism, trade and regional economic growth.

Design rooted in Assam's culture

Spread across 1,40,000 square metres, the new terminal reflects Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage in its architectural design. The airport, named after Assam’s first chief minister Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi, also saw the unveiling of his 80-foot statue by the Prime Minister outside the premises.

PM unveils statue of Assam's first CM Gopinath Bardaloi

In addition, the Prime Minister also unveiled an 80-foot statue of Assam's first Chief Minister Gopinath Bardoloi outside the new terminal of the airport named after him. The statue has been sculpted by eminent artist Ram Sutar, who died on Wednesday at the age of 101. Sutar had also sculpted the 125-foot statue of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, who had defeated the Mughals, at Jorhat, which was unveiled by PM Modi in March, 2024. Congress leader Gopinath Bardoloi was awarded the Bharat Ratna by the BJP government led by Atal Behari Vajpayee.

