OpenAI to take on LinkedIn: AI jobs portal promises to create careers, not kill them OpenAI, once seen as a job disruptor, now wants to position itself as a job creator. With its upcoming AI-powered jobs platform set to launch in 2026 and the OpenAI Academy certification program, the company aims to help workers reskill and connect with employers.

New Delhi:

For years, artificial intelligence has been accused of being a job destroyer, and there have been so many layoffs because of it. Experts have warned that automation could eliminate millions of white-collar roles by 2030. But OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is now aiming to flip its narrative by announcing its plan to launch a new AI-powered jobs platform by mid-2026. The upcoming platform openly challenges LinkedIn and claims to connect workers to the right opportunities while helping employers to find their perfect candidates.

The OpenAI jobs platform

The announcement came from Fidji Simo, the CEO of Applications at OpenAI, in a blog post where she explained that the goal is to ‘use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.’

The platform will cater not only to large enterprises but also to small businesses and government bodies looking to hire AI talent.

This move directly pits OpenAI against LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking site, which is owned by Microsoft—ironically, OpenAI’s biggest investor.

Expanding beyond ChatGPT

OpenAI has been steadily broadening its reach beyond ChatGPT. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, confirmed that Simo is spearheading several new applications, including the jobs platform. Reports also suggest the company is experimenting with a web browser and even a social networking app, showing its ambitions to expand into consumer and professional spaces.

Upskilling through OpenAI Academy

At the same time, OpenAI is preparing to help workers adapt to the AI-driven economy. Through OpenAI Academy, it plans to offer AI fluency certifications, enabling people to showcase their AI skills to potential employers. A pilot program is expected to roll out in late 2025 in partnership with Walmart, with a target of certifying 10 million Americans by 2030.

Balancing fears of job loss

The launch of the jobs platform comes amid growing anxiety about AI’s impact on employment. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that up to 50 per cent of entry-level white-collar jobs could vanish by 2030 due to AI. Acknowledging this risk, Simo admitted that disruption is inevitable but insisted that OpenAI has a responsibility to help workers transition. By connecting people to employers and teaching them AI skills, the company hopes to turn potential job losses into opportunities.