Apple AirPods Pro 3 comes with Real-Time Live Translation feature: How does it work?

New Delhi:

Apple has officially launched the AirPods Pro 3 in India at Rs 25,900. Announced along with the new iPhone 17 series, the latest AirPods bring design upgrades, improved noise cancellation and AI-powered features. However, the most talked-about addition feature is the live translation feature, which could be a game-changer for users who keep traveling and face language problems or live in a multilingual country (like India).

What is Live Translation on AirPods Pro 3?

The live translation feature works in real time by using Apple Intelligence. When activated, the earbuds automatically lower the volume of the original speaker’s voice and amplify the translated version. This allows listeners to clearly understand what is being said in another language.

How does it work? With example:

For example, if an English speaker is talking to a Hindi speaker, the AirPods Pro 3 will instantly translate the speech and make the Hindi version audible. If both people are wearing AirPods Pro 3, the feature works two-way, enabling a natural back-and-forth conversation across different languages.

Translations can also be displayed on the iPhone screen or read out loud, making it versatile for meetings, travel, and daily communication.

How many languages are supported?

Apple has not officially disclosed the full list of supported languages yet. However, based on Apple Translate and Siri’s existing capabilities, the feature is expected to cover major global languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, and German. More Indian languages like Tamil, Bengali, and Telugu may also be added over time.

Why could this feature be a great help to the Indian users?

India is home to 22 official languages and hundreds of regional dialects. In a country where language barriers often create challenges in education, travel, and business, the live translation feature could be extremely useful.

Students can understand lectures or seminars conducted in foreign languages.

Travellers can communicate easily with locals abroad.

Business professionals can hold meetings with international clients without needing a separate translator.

Everyday users can bridge communication gaps between family members or friends who speak different languages.

This makes the AirPods Pro 3 more than just audio devices; they act as a personal interpreter in your ear.

AirPods Pro 3: Other features

Beyond translation, the AirPods Pro 3 come with: