SIM card showing no network? Common reasons and quick fixes explained A no-network issue on your SIM card can be frustrating, but it is usually easy to fix. From restarting your phone to updating settings or replacing the SIM, these quick steps can help you get connected again. If the problem persists, here are some fixes to try.

Getting no signal on your smartphone and unable to restore it, even after restarting it several times, then this article is for your help. There are times when your phone suddenly shows no signal bars or ‘No Service’, leaving you unable to make calls, send messages, or use mobile data. This is a common issue among Indian users across all major networks like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL.

While it may seem like a big problem, most of the time it can be fixed with simple steps.

Reasons behind SIM card network issues

Several factors can cause your SIM card to lose signal:

Poor network coverage : If you are in a remote area, doing something in a basement, or inside a building with weak coverage, the network may drop.

: If you are in a remote area, doing something in a basement, or inside a building with weak coverage, the network may drop. SIM card misplacement: A loosely inserted SIM card may fail to connect with your phone’s antenna.

A loosely inserted SIM card may fail to connect with your phone’s antenna. Outdated phone settings : Old software or incorrect network mode can block connectivity.

: Old software or incorrect network mode can block connectivity. Temporary operator outage : Telecom operators sometimes face downtime, causing a no-network issue in certain areas.

: Telecom operators sometimes face downtime, causing a no-network issue in certain areas. Damaged SIM card : A physically scratched or worn-out SIM may stop working.

: A physically scratched or worn-out SIM may stop working. Phone hardware issues: In rare cases, the problem may be with the phone’s antenna or SIM slot.

Quick fixes to restore your mobile network

If your SIM card is not showing a signal even after multiple fixes, then you need to try these solutions:

Restart your phone : At times, it works. Often, a simple reboot reconnects the SIM to the nearest tower.

: At times, it works. Often, a simple reboot reconnects the SIM to the nearest tower. Reinsert SIM card : Remove the SIM, clean it with a soft cloth, and insert it again properly. Sometimes, carbon gets accumulated, and it could trouble the user.

: Remove the SIM, clean it with a soft cloth, and insert it again properly. Sometimes, carbon gets accumulated, and it could trouble the user. Toggle Aeroplane Mode : Switch on to Airplane Mode (one that looks like a plane) for 10 seconds and turn it off to refresh the network.

: Switch on to Airplane Mode (one that looks like a plane) for 10 seconds and turn it off to refresh the network. Check network settings : Go to Settings → Mobile Network → select the correct network type (4G/5G).

: Go to Settings → Mobile Network → select the correct network type (4G/5G). Update phone software: Ensure your phone’s system is updated for better compatibility with your carrier.

Ensure your phone’s system is updated for better compatibility with your carrier. Test SIM in another phone : If it works there, the issue may be with your phone’s hardware.

: If it works there, the issue may be with your phone’s hardware. Contact customer care: If none of the above works, call your operator’s helpline to check for outages or request a SIM replacement.

When to replace your SIM

If your SIM is old, bent, or frequently loses connection, it’s better to get a replacement SIM from your carrier’s store. Most operators in India provide this free or at a minimal cost.