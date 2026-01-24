Rahul Gandhi alleges 'vote theft' through electoral roll revision in Gujarat Rahul Gandhi claimed that this pattern was first seen in Aland and Rajura and is now being repeated in Gujarat. He further alleged that the same method is being applied in Rajasthan and other states where SIR has been implemented.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of being involved in what he described as a planned “vote theft” in Gujarat. He claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being misused to influence election outcomes in favour of the BJP.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that what is happening in Gujarat under the name of SIR is not a routine administrative exercise. According to him, it is a deliberate and organised effort to remove voters selectively. He alleged that the process is strategic and aimed at changing election results rather than correcting voter lists.

Allegation of mass objections under same name

Rahul Gandhi said the most worrying aspect is that thousands of objections were filed under the same name. He claimed this raised serious questions about how such objections were accepted during the revision process. The Congress leader alleged that voters from specific communities and Congress-supporting booths were deliberately removed from the electoral rolls. He said that in areas where the BJP was expected to lose, voters were quietly deleted from the system.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that this pattern was first seen in Aland and Rajura and is now being repeated in Gujarat. He further alleged that the same method is being applied in Rajasthan and other states where SIR has been implemented.

Concern over constitutional rights

According to Rahul Gandhi, SIR is being turned into a tool that weakens the constitutional principle of “one person, one vote.”

He said this threatens the foundation of democracy and allows political power to be decided unfairly. In his post, Rahul Gandhi made a strong statement, saying the Election Commission is no longer acting as a neutral institution. He alleged that it has become a participant in this alleged process of vote manipulation.