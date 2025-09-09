GTA 6 coming in 2026: Who are Lucia and Jason from Vince City? GTA 6 is officially launching worldwide on May 26, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Indian gamers can expect a huge open world, a wide variety of vehicles, and next-gen graphics. While the game will not be free at launch, discounts or subscription options could arrive later.

New Delhi:

Grand Theft Auto 6 (commonly known as GTA 6) is one of the most anticipated games in the world. Rockstar Games has already released two official trailers on social media, and dozens of screenshots have already surfaced, which confirm the setting, main characters, and release date. For Indian gamers, this is big news, as GTA has always been one of the most loved franchises here.

What is GTA 6 about?

GTA 6 will return to Vice City, which is inspired by Miami, but this time the world is bigger, covering the entire state of Leonida. The map in the game will come with beaches, small towns, highways and swamps. The game will focus on two lead characters named Lucia and Jason, who are partners in crime. They will take on high-speed chases, heists and adventures across land, water, and air.

Release date and platforms

Rockstar has officially confirmed that GTA 6 will release on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

A PC version is expected later, just like earlier GTA games, but the date is not confirmed yet.

GTA 6 will not be available on PS4 or Xbox One, as the game requires next-gen hardware.

As for being “free for everyone,” GTA 6 will be a paid game at launch. However, players in India may later get discounts, bundled offers, or Xbox Game Pass/PlayStation Plus deals, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Why is GTA 6 special?

Unlike older GTA titles, vehicles are the heart of GTA 6. From supercars, muscle cars, and off-road trucks to boats, airboats, and helicopters, Rockstar has designed Leonida to be a playground for vehicles. Indian gamers who love driving games will find:

Supercars and tuner cars for racing on highways.

SUVs and lifted trucks for off-road missions.

Speedboats and aircraft for water and air escapes.

Daily-use cars and bikes that make the city feel alive.

What Indian gamers should expect from the upcoming GTA6?

With over 200+ vehicles already spotted in-game, GTA 6 further promises to give the most realistic driving and chasing experience in the series that players have seen to date. For Indian GTA fans, the mix of cars, bikes and open-world freedom will be a massive upgrade over GTA V, which has already been played in lakhs of homes and gaming cafés.