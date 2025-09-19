Gemini AI in Chrome: Google turns browser into personal assistant with new update

Advertisement
Google has given Chrome a major AI upgrade with Gemini, making browsing smarter, safer, and more productive. From explaining content to blocking scams and recalling past pages, the new Chrome promises to be more than just a browser.

Google has announced a major upgrade to its Chrome browser by integrating Gemini AI, turning it into a smart, AI-powered browser. With this update, Chrome will no longer be just a browsing tool, but a personal assistant that can help users understand content, answer questions, and even recall previously visited pages.

The Gemini AI in Chrome can analyse multiple tabs, explain articles in simple words, and even find references from YouTube videos. Soon, it will also allow users to resurface old webpages they’ve already visited.

Availability and future expansion

The AI-powered Chrome update is first rolling out in the U.S. for Mac and Windows users (English language). Google has confirmed that support for Android and iOS will follow soon. The company also plans to bring Gemini AI to Google Docs, Calendar, and other services, helping users manage tasks, research, and workflow seamlessly.

Chrome Omnibox gets AI mode

Google is also updating Chrome’s omnibox (address bar) with a new AI Mode. This feature will allow users to ask complex, multi-part questions directly in the address bar and get context-aware suggestions.

For example, while shopping online, the AI Mode can suggest related queries such as “what’s the warranty policy?” based on the product page being viewed. Contextual suggestions are already live in the U.S., while AI Mode will roll out later this month.

AI for safety and security

Apart from smarter browsing, Google is also using AI to make Chrome more secure. The browser will now:

  • Autofill login credentials more securely
  • Block scam attempts
  • Fix compromised passwords
  • Filter spam notifications
  • Simplify privacy permissions

Google claims these AI protections have already reduced scammy notifications on Android by 3 billion per day.

What’s next: Agentic AI in Chrome

Google is also working on advanced agentic AI features in Chrome. These will let users hand over multi-step tasks (like ordering groceries) to the browser. Chrome will handle repetitive steps, while users remain in control.

