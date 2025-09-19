Smart TVs get cheaper in India after GST cut: Prices start at Rs 5799 The government’s GST rate cut on smart TVs has led to major price drops across brands like Thomson and Sony. With models starting at just Rs 5,799, buyers can expect discounts of Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on screen size.

New Delhi:

Thomson, one of the leading consumer goods brand has made one of the biggest announcements by cutting the price of its entry-level smart TVs. The 24-inch smart TV, which was earlier priced at Rs 6,499, will now be available at Rs 5,799.

The revised prices will be effective from September 22 and are expected to further boost sales during the upcoming festive season sales on Flipkart and Amazon.

Here are the revised starting prices for Thomson models:

32-inch smart TV priced at Rs 7,999 (Rs 1,000 cheaper)

40-inch smart TV priced at Rs 11,999 (Rs 2,000 cheaper)

43-inch smart TV priced at Rs 13,499 (Rs 2,500 cheaper)

50-inch smart TV priced at Rs 20,999 (Rs 4,000 cheaper)

55-inch smart TV priced at Rs 27,999 (Rs 5,000 cheaper)

65-inch smart TV priced at Rs 38,999 (Rs 7,000 cheaper)

75-inch QD Mini smart TV priced at Rs 84,999 (Rs 15,000 cheaper)

Sony also cuts prices by 8 per cent to 10 per cent

Sony has also announced 5 per cent to 10 per cent price cuts across its smart TV range. For example, a Sony smart TV, earlier priced at Rs 35,000, will now cost around Rs 31,500, making premium models more affordable for Indian buyers.

What this means for shoppers

The new GST reduction and price cuts from brands will directly benefit Indian consumers, especially during festive online sales. With Smart TVs now available for as low as Rs 5,799, buyers can look forward to better deals on premium models and bigger screens.

GST cut makes smart TVs more affordable

The government’s decision, which was focused on reducing the GST on smart TV displays from 28 per cent to 18 per cent (which could be considered at a major price drop), has brought immediate relief to consumers. Following this announcement, several leading brands, including Thomson, Sony, LG, and Samsung, have slashed prices of their smart TVs in India.