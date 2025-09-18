Meta Connect 2025: 6 Biggest announcements you should know At Meta Connect 2025, the company revealed exciting upgrades in smart glasses, VR headsets, entertainment, and AI-powered metaverse tools. With stylish new Ray-Ban glasses, athlete-focused Oakley Vanguard, and VR features like Hyperscape and Horizon TV, pushing towards a future with AR and VR.

New Delhi:

Meta Connect 2025, which took place early morning (as per Indian standard time), introduced several smart technologies for the worldwide customers. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of the Meta Ray-Ban Display, a new pair of smart glasses which are consumer-ready and are further equipped with a small display in the right lens. This year, the company unleashed devices which will be available for purchase from September 30.

Meta’s new Ray-Ban display Smart Glasses

Meta finally launched its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses. These glasses come with a built-in high-resolution screen in one lens that lets you:

View messages and captions

Take video calls

Follow walking directions

Preview photos with the 12MP camera

You can control the screen using a wristband with simple hand gestures. The glasses run for 6 hours on a single charge, with up to 30 hours using the case. Price starts at USD 799 (approximatly Rs 66,500), available in the US from September 30.

Next-gen Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Meta further launched a second-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses with:

It is backed by an 8-hour battery life

It comes with a 12MP ultra-wide camera

It supports 3K video recording at 60fps

New ‘conversation focus’ mode for clearer sound in noisy areas

These glasses start at USD 379 (approximately Rs 31,500).

Oakley Meta Vanguard: Glasses for athletes

Meta partnered with Oakley to launch Vanguard smart glasses designed for sports and fitness lovers. Key features include:

Water and dust resistance (IP67 rating)

Integration with fitness apps like Garmin and Strava

12MP wide-angle camera for 3K videos, with modes like slow-motion and time-lapse

Up to 9 hours of battery life

Price: USD 499 (approximately Rs 41,500), launching October 21.

Quest Headsets with Hyperscape

Meta has also come up with the Hyperscape feature for Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets. It will enable users to scan real surroundings and turn them into digital VR spaces for a more immersive experience.

Horizon TV: A new entertainment hub

Meta added a new Horizon TV hub inside Quest headsets. Now users can access:

Prime Video, Twitch, YouTube and Peacock

Disney Plus, ESPN, and Hulu (coming soon)

It supports Dolby Atmos sound and will soon add Dolby Vision. Some movies even come with special VR effects inside Quest.

Horizon Engine: Powering the Metaverse

Meta upgraded its Horizon Engine, which now delivers better graphics, faster performance, and bigger virtual worlds. It will also include an AI assistant in Horizon Studio to help create virtual environments more easily.