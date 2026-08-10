'Using force against protesting students is wrong': Rahul Gandhi on lathicharge in Jharkhand

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has criticised the use of force against protesting students in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. He said students have the right to protest peacefully and urged the Jharkhand government to listen to their concerns and resolve their problems at the earliest. Reacting to the lathicharge during the students' protest, Gandhi said that dialogue should be the way forward instead of using force against those raising their concerns.

"Using force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have the right to protest peacefully, and a solution can only come through dialogue. The Jharkhand government should listen to these students and immediately resolve every problem," the senior Congress leader added. Earlier in the day, Gandhi said his message to the students of Jharkhand was clear. He maintained that the Congress is opposed to any use of violence against students who are holding peaceful protests.

"Attacking students who are protesting peacefully with violence is something we are against," Gandhi said, stressing that their grievances should be addressed through discussion. His remarks come amid a political debate over the handling of student protests and the use of police force against demonstrators.

Jharkhand lathicharge puts Congress in a political spot

The incident in Ranchi has also created a political talking point because the Jharkhand government is run by an alliance comprising the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Left parties and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The BJP had questioned the Congress' silence over the lathicharge in Jharkhand, particularly as Rahul Gandhi has been raising questions over the use of force during protests in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi had questioned lathicharge at Jantar Mantar

Rahul Gandhi's latest remarks also come against the backdrop of his criticism of the lathicharge during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in recent days. He has been demanding an explanation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the action. With the Ranchi incident now drawing his attention, Gandhi has reiterated that peaceful protesters should be heard and their grievances addressed through dialogue rather than force.

Political spotlight intensifies over Ranchi protest

The ongoing agitation has now become a major political issue in Jharkhand, with mounting pressure on the Hemant Soren government to address the aspirants' demands before the situation escalates further. The protests are centred on allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations, like JPSC and JSSC, and demands for greater transparency in the selection process. Students have been staging demonstrations at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium, seeking corrective measures and institutional reforms.

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'We are ready to talk': Hemant Soren invites students for dialogue amid ongoing protest in Ranchi