Sharp-shooter of Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi:

A sharp-shooter of the Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang arrested by Delhi Police. Police are questioning the accused and gathering information about other members of the gang and criminal activities. Earlier another sharp-shooter of the Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang namely Ankit Gulia arrested after an exchange of fire. Ankit was wanted in 9 criminal cases. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 with 3 live cartridges was recovered from him, Delhi Police said.

In July this year, the Delhi Police arrested three alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police said the Rohini District Special Staff received specific intelligence about the accused, following which a surveillance operation was launched. Acting on the input, the team tracked down the suspects and arrested them.

Shooters were planning a major crime

Police said the three accused were allegedly planning a targeted killing when they were intercepted and arrested. Police also added that the shooters were receiving instructions through an overseas-based network, which allegedly directed them to execute the planned attack.

Police further added that the accused are wanted in multiple criminal cases in Delhi and have previously been involved in targeted shootings. Further investigation is underway.

Operation launched against Lawrence Bishnoi gang in US

One operation was recently launched against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the United States. It should be noted that the FBI has been conducting 'Operation Hard Ball' against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the US since July 7.

In this regard, several people have been detained as part of this operation. As part of the operation, action has been being taken against the network associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his associates, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

In the meantime, the FBI has also taken major action against Goldy Brar. The FBI has also announced a reward of $50,000 for him. The US investigative agency, the FBI, has announced a reward of up to $50,000 (approximately Rs 4.3 million) for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name is widely recognised in the criminal world. The arrest of these gang members sends a clear message that criminals will not be spared.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster who has dozens of cases registered against him. The criminal who has been involved in crimes like murder and extortion. Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

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Lawrence Bishnoi gang faces major US crackdown; chargesheet filed on murder, extortion, drug charges